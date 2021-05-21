John Krasinski Becomes The First In-studio Guest On 'The Late Show' Since The Pandemic

On May 21, 2021, the official team of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took to their official Twitter handle and announced that John Krasinski will be the first in-studio guest in over 14 months. The Late Show host Stephen welcomed John in an unusual way, by organising an arm-wrestling contest. The preview of the episode was shared along with the announcement. John was presumably on the talk show to promote his upcoming delayed project, A Quiet Place Part II.

John Krasinski appears on The Late Show

TONIGHT! How strong is @johnkrasinski? @stephenathome finds out IN REAL LIFE tonight on A Late Show! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/714BRS81NQ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 21, 2021

John appeared in the Ed Sullivan Theater office building, Stephen's make-shift studio rather than the original spot. The actor was on the CBS talk show in order to promote A Quiet Place Part II, which he penned and helmed. In the upcoming project, he appears in the flashback scenes alongside his wife, Emily Blunt.

During his appearance in The Late Show episodes, the Office star revealed that he and Viacom CBS decided not to move forward with the television version of his Some Good News. The company's decision to keep the show in its original form comes after they started their own streaming service, CBS All Access. They made a deal considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As soon as the announcement was made, many of John's fans also rushed to express their excitement after watching the funny promo clip. A fan called the video 'hilarious' and stated that she could not stop laughing. Another one said that it is so fun to watch it and further complimented Evelyn for being there. A netizen stated that one should never arm wrestle a guy that contrasts his sock and shirt colour. Another one wrote that John looks pretty strong.

Hilarious 😂 I couldn’t stop laughing the whole time and Evie as the ref in the background how cute. I love her when she’s on. — Marisa Nocito (@Marisa_Rosie22) May 21, 2021

So fun to watch!! I love that Evelyn is there!! ❤️💪🏼😂 — Vale (@vagomi) May 21, 2021

Never arm wrestle a guy that contrasts his sock & shirt color. Wish I’d listen. — Sacramento's finest (@sactownTT) May 21, 2021

This won't go the way of the wastebasket shooting challenge... Krasinski looks pretty strong. — Marvin Beatty (@Marvin_Beatty) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, John will also be seen in Free Guy, a sci-fi action comedy-drama helmed by Shawn Levy. The film also featured Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. The film was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but was delayed several times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to release in August 2021.

