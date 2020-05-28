John Krasinski Explains Why He Sold His 'Some Good News' Show After Facing Criticism

John Krasinski recently sold the rights of his show, Some Good News to ViacomeCBS after a "massive bidding war," as per reports. He received backlash for doing it and was called “a sellout” by many. Now, the actor revealed the reason behind transferring the rights of SGN to the network. Read to know.

John Krasinski explains why he sold Some Good News show

John Krasinski appeared in his The Office co-star, Rainn Wilson’s show, Hey There Human on Instagram. During the live chat session, Krasinski revealed the reason behind selling his Some Good News show after eight episodes. He said, "I was only planning on doing eight of them during the quarantine. I have these other things that I'm going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan. More than that, writing, directing, and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much."

John Krasinski added that he knew it would not be sustainable with his prior commitments. He added, "I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever, but it wasn't sustainable." The actor revealed that he felt he had two options; either end the show entirely or sell it so that some other team could continue the work. In the end, he chose the latter option.

John Krasinski mentioned that in eight weeks, Some Good News went from not existing to now being one of these huge news networks. Assuring the fans, he said, "We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can't wait to dig in. I'm going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I'm going to host a couple [episodes] and bring on a different community of people. But we're really, really excited about it. I've received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me. That's probably the most emotionally fulfilled I've ever felt in my entire life," the actor concluded.

John Krasinski launched his own YouTube channel with show Some Good News while in quarantine due to the coronavirus crisis. The actor released eight episodes of the show on the video-sharing platform which featured several celebrities and received much appreciation. The initiative was started to spread some heart-warming news in the face of the global pandemic that has deeply affected life across the globe. SGN garnered millions of views on YouTube.

