John Krasinski Gives A Hilarious Reply To Amy Schumer's Dig At His Marriage To Emily Blunt

John Krasinski recently responded to Amy Schumer's playful dig at his marriage to Emily Blunt while she heaped praises onto John Krasinski's latest film, A Quiet Place 2. Through the post, the 39-year-old comedian said that the sequel to the 2018 film was better than the first one and is still not convinced about Krasinski and Blunt's marriage being real. Krasinski, the actor, who is also the director of the film, promptly responded to the same.

Amy Schumer jokingly takes a jibe at John Krasinski's marriage to Emily Blunt:

In a now-deleted Instagram post, as per a report on People magazine, Schumer, 39, while on the topic, said that, "I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater!!" Schumer said, captioning a photo from the film. She added, joking, "and although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend.". Krasinski, who has developed a reputation of responding with wit on social media platforms, reportedly commented that "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

Not too long ago, during a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Krasinski recounted how a London Customs Agent simply did not believe that he was dealing with Emily Blunt's husband and expressed his anger over finding out that he was one of the people who helped in the US Remake of The Office. That video can be found below.

As soon as the video above crosses the 3-minute mark, Krasinksi can be heard saying "I don't know if you know this but Emily shot this little Indie known as Mary Poppins, and I went to visit her all the time. I was shooting somewhere else but I went there almost every weekend, and it was going great with the customs and the whole thing. And then I buped into this guy. He was about my age and he was getting a little surly with me. He said, "Sir, it says that you're an actor?" I said yes. Then he said, "Would i know you from anything?" And I said, "We did the UK version of The Office" That was Strike 1. And then he said "Oh, so you took what we did perfect?"And then I said yeah. Then he asked, "Sir, who are you visiting here?" I said "My wife". Then he asked "Is she an actress?" I said yeah, I don't know man, her name is Emily Blunt." And then he goes, "You?" and I said yeah and then he goes again, "You?" "You Married Emily Blunt?" and I said yeah once again. And then he stamps my documents and furiously says "Okay, go!".

John Krasinski's latest movie, A Quiet Place Part 2 has been released by the makers of the same in various parts of the world. The latest addition to the list of John Krasinski's movies sees the actor take on a supporting role on-screen and is now frontline by Blunt's character in the film. The trailer can be found below.

A Quiet Place Part 2 trailer:

