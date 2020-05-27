John Krasinski Receives Backlash For Selling 'Some Good News' Show To A Popular Network

John Krasinski launched his own YouTube channel with show Some Good News while in quarantine due to the coronavirus crisis. The actor released eight episodes of the show on the video-sharing platform which feature several celebrities and received much appreciation. The initiative was started to spread some heartwarming news in the face of the global pandemic that has deeply affected life across the globe. However, John Krasinski is now facing social media backlash for selling the show to a network.

John Krasinski faces backlash for selling Some Good News show

Earlier this week, John Krasinski sold the rights to his Some Good News show to ViacomeCBS after a “massive bidding war,” as per reports. He announced it on his social media handles.Check out his tweet here:

Wow who can believe when we started this thing together we all just wanted good news to be more fully represented in our everyday lives. And now? You quite literally ARE the good news! Thanks to you, SGN lives on, joining the ranks of this historic news network! See you all soon! https://t.co/gB3CSBHwjv — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 22, 2020

When the news broke out on social media, John Krasinski was criticised by many of his fans. Many called him a “sellout,” mentioning that they would now have to pay to see the early free feel-good content.

Yep, he's a sellout. — Gustovian (@Gustovian1) May 22, 2020

This is actually really frustrating to see an uplifting show like this go behind a paywall so millionaires and billionaires can make even more money — Joe Traupman (@TraupmanJ) May 22, 2020

it ruins the point of the show. it was available on a free platform, youtube. now you have to pay $5.99 a month for CBS all access. that is not good news. — hope 💗 (@heyitshope__) May 22, 2020

some bad news: john krasinski is a sellout https://t.co/eDZftBBLHj — Sarah Pavis (@spavis) May 21, 2020

This is a sellout move made on the backs of fans who contributed almost all of his content, and he’s not even going to keep doing it. I love John as an actor but never forget the rich live in a completely different world and do NOT care about us. — matt (@Ivanhoepotatoes) May 23, 2020

So he made 8 YouTube videos comprised largely of unpaid contributions from fans, sold the brand to a major conglomerate, and isn't even going to make it anymore? Just cashed out? Does this rub anyone else the wrong way, kinda? https://t.co/7OlRIouJKM — Lon Harris (@Lons) May 22, 2020

Why would u do that, J?

We loved it when it was simple and pure. We're already sick of TV, why would u sell it? pic.twitter.com/fo3Q2PMk9d — D. (@lastmandanny) May 22, 2020

The reason it worked was because it felt like we were watching a friend at home bring some joy in a tough time. I don't think it will translate, especially if you aren't hosting. — Samantha Baker (@SamanthaB1026) May 22, 2020

The official Twitter handle of Some Good News replied to a few tweets about the show being accessible at different platforms. The makers added that the original eight episodes will also not leave the YouTube platform. However, it is unlikely that John Krasinski will return as the host, which grasped much attention.

We're so glad that you love SGN and we sure love delivering the good news! CBS and CBS News has always been free and SGN will continue to be as accessible as it has always been. SGN lives on and we hope that you come with us! — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) May 22, 2020

Don’t worry, it will be available on multiple platforms and we’re working towards having it as accessible as possible! — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) May 22, 2020

We'd never leave you out! Our goal is to keep SGN as accessible as it has always been. Stay tuned! — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) May 22, 2020

John Krasinski gave a statement following the announcement about selling the show rights. He said that he could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people. He mentioned that from the first episode, their goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to positive news stories. John Krasinski added that had never expected to join the ranks of massive news organization such as CBS.

#SomeGoodNews lives on! We're so excited to be joining the ranks of a historic news organization like CBS. As John has always said, you ARE the good news, and so it’s up to all of us to keep #SGN going in the same way it began, with your good stories front and center. https://t.co/AqYd4Xx2Dg — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) May 22, 2020

Some Good News has garnered millions of views on YouTube. John Krasinski welcomed various celebs including Steve Carell and a special virtual reunion of The Office cast. Brad Pitt and Ryan Reynolds appeared as a weatherman for a small segment in SGN.

