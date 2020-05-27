Last Updated:

John Krasinski Receives Backlash For Selling 'Some Good News' Show To A Popular Network

John Krasinski who got appreciations for 'Some Good News' show is now facing backlashes as he sold it to a network. Read to know details and reactions

John Krasinski

John Krasinski launched his own YouTube channel with show Some Good News while in quarantine due to the coronavirus crisis. The actor released eight episodes of the show on the video-sharing platform which feature several celebrities and received much appreciation. The initiative was started to spread some heartwarming news in the face of the global pandemic that has deeply affected life across the globe. However, John Krasinski is now facing social media backlash for selling the show to a network. 

John Krasinski faces backlash for selling Some Good News show

Earlier this week, John Krasinski sold the rights to his Some Good News show to ViacomeCBS after a “massive bidding war,” as per reports. He announced it on his social media handles.Check out his tweet here:

When the news broke out on social media, John Krasinski was criticised by many of his fans. Many called him a “sellout,” mentioning that they would now have to pay to see the early free feel-good content. 

The official Twitter handle of Some Good News replied to a few tweets about the show being accessible at different platforms. The makers added that the original eight episodes will also not leave the YouTube platform. However, it is unlikely that John Krasinski will return as the host, which grasped much attention.

John Krasinski gave a statement following the announcement about selling the show rights. He said that he could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people. He mentioned that from the first episode, their goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to positive news stories. John Krasinski added that had never expected to join the ranks of massive news organization such as CBS.

Some Good News has garnered millions of views on YouTube. John Krasinski welcomed various celebs including Steve Carell and a special virtual reunion of The Office cast. Brad Pitt and Ryan Reynolds appeared as a weatherman for a small segment in SGN.

 

 

