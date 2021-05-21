John Krasinski Surprises Fans At The 'A Quiet Place Part II' Screening; Watch

Actor John Krasinski took to Instagram on late Thursday, May 20, 2021, to share a video surprising his fans across the country at screenings of A Quiet Place Part II. Along with this exciting video, fans went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John Krasinski shared a video where he can be sneaking into an early screening of his highly-anticipated film at an AMC 24 in Miami, Florida, where he spoke to moviegoers before the screening began. In the video he can be heard telling fans, “here's the deal: I said I would bring out A Quiet Place Part II when we could all see it together and, guess what? It's time, And it's Miami. Let's go". He also told moviegoers in the theatre, "I'm going around theatres all across the country, popping in like this to say, ‘Thank you’". Krasinski concluded by saying "Come back to the theatres, let's watch movies together, let's be together," he added. "Let's do it".

Along with the video, he also wrote, “I said I was going to bring out A Quiet Place Part II when we could all see it together”. He added, “Well... it's TIME! #AQuietPlace2 May 28th!!! #TheatersAreBACK”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as John shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were so ecstatic on knowing that John has been visiting theatres, while some were all gaga on watching the video. One of the users wrote, “👏👏👏👏 dying to see this in a real theatre”. Another user wrote, “Actually imagine going to see the movie and then John Krasinski pops up”. Some also added many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

A Quiet Place Part II release date, cast and more

Actors Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds will be seen reprising their roles as a mother and her children. The film had its premiere on March 8, 2020, but was postponed for a long time due to the pandemic. The film will now premiere on May 28, 2021, in New York. Watch the trailer below.

Image: John Krasinski Instagram

