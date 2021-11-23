John Krasinski To Voice Superman In Upcoming Animated Movie 'DC League Of Super-Pets'

John Krasinski is all set to make his debut in DC Extended Universe as he will be playing the role of 'Man of Steel' in the upcoming movie DC League of Super-Pets. Krasinski will be voicing the role of Superman in the animated movie that also stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the lead roles. The film focuses on Krypto the Super Dog voiced by Johnson and Ace the Bat-Hound voiced by Hart.

John Krasinski to voice Superman

Office US star John Krasinski confirmed that he will voice Superman in DCEU's upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. Following the movie's announcement earlier this year, Krasinski broke the exciting news on Twitter and wrote that his dreams of starring alongside The Rock had finally come true.

He shared a sneak peek of Superman and his dog Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) and wrote, "Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock . Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI... DJ’s the one with the tongue) @DCSuperPets."

Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock . Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI... DJ’s the one with the tongue) @DCSuperPets !! pic.twitter.com/eu6IVJXdd4 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) November 22, 2021

At DC FanDome, the first teaser trailer of the animated superhero comedy DC League of Super-Pets was unveiled for audiences. The teaser gave a glimpse of the characters Krypto and Ace, as well as audio of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart voicing their characters. The teaser ended with an announcement of a global premiere for the trailer that will be dropping in November.

The cast of the movie also includes artists like Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves lending their voices. The project was announced in 2018, with Jared Stern writing and directing the film. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson will be producing the series along with another DC project Black Adam.

Meanwhile, John Krasinski was recently seen in the horror film A Quiet Place Part II. The movie is a sequel to 2018's A Quiet Place, following the family from the first film as they continue to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind aliens with an acute sense of hearing.

The film was written, produced, and directed by Krasinski while Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the first film. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join the cast while Krasinski returns from the first film in a new flashback sequence. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and broke several pandemic box-office records.

Image: Twitter/@johnkrasinski/AP