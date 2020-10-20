John Krasinski's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz Based On 'The Office' Actor

Actor and filmmaker John Burke Krasinski is celebrating his birthday today, October 20. The actor is best known for his role in the NBC sitcom The Office. He also served as a producer and occasional director in the series. Krasinski also portrays the title character in the Amazon spy thriller series Jack Ryan (2018–present), of which he is also a co-producer.

The actor was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for the series. Krasinski has also appeared in films such as License to Wed (2007), Leatherheads (2008), Away We Go (2009), It's Complicated (2009), Something Borrowed (2011), Big Miracle (2012), and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016). On the occasion of John Krasinski's birthday, here is John Krasinski's quiz based on his trivia and facts.

John Krasinski's quiz

1. John Krasinski worked as a scriptwriter on which show?

The Office

Smiley Face

Late Night with Conan O’Brien

American Dad

2. What role is portrayed by John Krasinski in The Office?

Michael Scott

Dwight Schrute

Jim Halpert

Creed Bratton

3. Which show featured John Krasinski alongside Lacey Chabert?

License to Wed

Without a Trace

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

A New Wave

4. Which movie featured John Krasinski alongside David Schwimmer?

Duane Hopwood

Jarhead

The Holiday

License to Wed

5. Which movie marked the directorial debut of John Krasinski?

Away We Go

Brief Interview with Hideous Men

It’s Complicated

Without a Trace

6. Which comedy-drama directed by Sam Mendes features John Krasinski?

The Holiday

Shrek The Third

Away We Go

Jarhead

7. Which romantic comedy features John Krasinski and Kate Hudson?

Big Miracle

Something Borrowed

It’s Miracle

Away We Go

8. Which live reading at Skirball Theater starring Emily Blunt was directed by John Krasinski?

Detroit

Good Will Hunting

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

The Hollars

9. John Krasinski won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for which series?

Lip Sync Battle

The Office

Jack Ryan

A Quiet Place

10. In which year did Krasinski marry Emily Blunt?

2008

2009

2010

2011

