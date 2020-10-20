John Krasinski's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz Based On 'The Office' Actor

Quick links:
Actor and filmmaker John Burke Krasinski is celebrating his birthday today, October 20. The actor is best known for his role in the NBC sitcom The Office. He also served as a producer and occasional director in the series. Krasinski also portrays the title character in the Amazon spy thriller series Jack Ryan (2018–present), of which he is also a co-producer.
The actor was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for the series. Krasinski has also appeared in films such as License to Wed (2007), Leatherheads (2008), Away We Go (2009), It's Complicated (2009), Something Borrowed (2011), Big Miracle (2012), and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016). On the occasion of John Krasinski's birthday, here is John Krasinski's quiz based on his trivia and facts.
Also Read| 'The Office' cast leads Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey to appear on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Also Read| John Krasinski Receives Backlash For Selling 'Some Good News' Show To A Popular Network
Also Read| John Krasinski's 'Hamilton' Reunion For 9-year-old Impresses Fans, Leaves Them Nostalgic
Also Read| 'Animal Crackers' cast: John Krasinski to Emily Blunt, know cast & character details
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.