John Legend Dresses Up As Easter Bunny And Has An Adorable Father-daughter Dance: Watch

Hollywood power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated Easter a little early by going all-out and throwing a little backyard party for their kids. Their backyard had a small trampoline, a petting zoo much to the delight of the kids. John Legend decided to one-up a step more and dressed up in an Easter bunny costume surprising his kids.

John Legend dresses up as an Easter bunny

The All of Me singer shared a video on Instagram in which he is dancing with his daughter Luna while dressed up as a bunny. The duo is seen dancing to American Boy with John Legend's daughter Luna balancing on her father's knees whilst holding his hand as he is spinning her around. In the background, we could see their Easter 2021 celebrations decor which included a giant carrot, green bunny sculptures and giant blue eggs. The video ends with Luna pointing a finger at him and exclaiming "Daddy!."

Netizens react to Joh and Luna's dance video

Fans of the singer were quick to point out that Luna must have realised it was John himself as his signature spin move gave him out. Many users found the video to be funny and dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. Check out the fan comments right below:

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Easter 2021 celebrations

Other than the dance video, the couple also shared many posts from the early Easter celebrations on Instagram. In one picture, John claimed that Chrissy suspected that the bunny in the costume was him and got a lap moment for his wife. Though he also admitted that it might have been all the wine that resulted in Chrissy sitting on the bunny's lap.

In another video posted by Chrissy, we can see John entering the trampoline as a bunny and jumping with the kids when the kids excitedly all rush to him making him fall. Chrissy added the "OH No" soundtrack to the hilarious video.

Chrissy also posted a video of her son reacting to the sound made by the goat that was roaming in the petting zoo. He adorably says, "I don't know what that means" when he hears the goat bleating.

(Promo Image Courtesy: John Legend Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.