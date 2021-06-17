John Legend Finally Opens Up About How Chrissy Teigen Is Holding Up Amid Her Controversy

Chrissy Teigen has been making headlines ever since she was called out for bullying and trolling people through her past tweets. The cookbook author has been receiving major backlash for cyberbullying Courtney Stodden among others. Recently, Chrissy shared a detailed post on Medium where she made a public apology in a lengthy statement and said that she was ashamed for her past tweets. Meanwhile Teigen's husband, John Legend had remained mum on this issue but recently when the singer stepped out of his LA home, he was questioned by the paparazzi about how Teigen is coping up amid the controversy and Legend finally responded.

John Legend opens up about wife Chrissy Teigen's

As per Daily Mail, Legend stepped out of his LA home and was asked by the paparazzi about his wife Chrissy Teigen. John did not say much but responded by saying that "she's doing great". Chrissy received major backlash after her tweets bullying the then teen star Courtney Stodden resurfaced on the web. As per Cosmopolitian, in the now-deleted tweets, Teigen seemingly asked Stodden to kill herself and tweeted "Go to sleep forever". Teigen issued a lengthy public apology after the scandal in which she wrote that she was ashamed of the awful tweets that she wrote and that she was learning from her past mistakes.

Courtney Stodden then responded to Chrissy's apology and shared a screenshot that showed that Chrissy has blocked her from Twitter. Courtney wrote Teigen apologized to her, only to save her partnership and deals with some big brands. In her caption, she wrote "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her “wokeness” is a broken record."

After Courtney Stodden, celebrity designer Michael Costello also accused Chrissy and her team of bullying him. In a lengthy Instagram post, the designer wrote he was almost on the verge to kill himself due to the constant bullying he faced from Teigen.

IMAGE: CHRISSY TEIGEN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.