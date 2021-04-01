John Legend Finds His Way Into Chrissy Teigen's People Magazine Cover Shoot

John Legend "found his way on to" Chrissy Teigen's cover picture for People magazine. The singer was seen posing beside the magazine cover his wife and kids shot for. Fans found the post to be extremely adorable and wrote how cute they thought the gesture was. Chrissy Teigen and their kids were seen on the poster for this year's issue of People magazine. Sharing the image, John expressed how proud he was of Chrissy and the kids and thanked People for their humble gesture. He also mentioned that it was a beautiful issue as he praised his wife and kids in the picture.

John Legend becomes a part of his family's People magazine cover

Sharing a new image recently, the singer was seen standing beside the physical cover of the People magazine. He was seen standing casually alongside the cover. The excited husband and father seemed extremely proud of the family as they appeared on the cover page. He wrote in the caption that since he didn’t get to be in the photoshoot, he still found a way to be part of the cover, thus standing beside the actual cover photo. Fans and celebrities seemed to be extremely proud of this gesture by the singer and praised him in the comments section of the post.

A number of fans also praised the cover pic earlier revealed by John Legend, featuring Chrissy Teigen and their kids on the front page. Sharing that particular image, John wrote “my love, my joy, my beauties” as he praised his wife and kids who appeared n the picture. The issue was called the Beautiful issue 2021 and fans seemed to agree with the title given to the magazine issue. Further on, the cover also feared a quote from Chrissy Teigen which said she learned how strong she is. The issue further speaks of how they are finding hope in tough times and how she and John are teaching their kids to be themselves

Fans seemed to absolutely love this poster and commented several words of praise to the family. Comments from fans calling the entire Legend family adorable were also seen in the comments section. The recent image uploaded by John too received tremendous praise from fans who seemed amazed by the adorable gesture posted by John Legend.

Source: John Legend Instagram

