John Legend, Lauryn Hill And Others To Perform At Ravinia Festival 2021

Ravinia Music Festival will be celebrated in full capacity as they announced the line-up for the 2021festival. The venue in Highland Park will reopen from the next month and socially distanced concerts will be held to mark the starting of Ravinia. This year the lineup of artists also include names like Lauryn Hill, John Legend and many more famous artists.

Ravinia took to their official website and released the 2021 summer line-up which includes more than 60 events that will be held in Highland Park from July 1 to September 26. The lineup includes Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Marin Alsop as the Chief Curator and Conductor for the first time. There will be returning favourites like Train and The Beach Boys and also artists like Ben Folds, Gladys Knight, Willie Nelson and Family, Joshua Bell and Midori.

From July 1 to August 13, the Pavilion tickets will be sold for seating of half capacity and in social distanced groups of two and four. From August 14, the Pavillion will be operational in full capacity. While the Northern lawn will increase the seating capacity, the South Lawn will offer social distancing seating. Counting Crows will perform on August 19 and The Roots will perform on September 4. John Legend will perform on two days, September 5-6 and Lauryn Hill will perform on September 25.

Ravinia Festival released a video on YouTube on May 3, announcing the beginning of the 2021 season. In the video, many fans of the festival can be heard stating why they love coming to the concerts held by Ravinia. One of the fans says that they enjoy the music and enjoy the outdoor atmosphere. Another couple can be seen in the clip as they say that they enjoyed their first date at the venue. A woman also says that Ravinia is like a feeling.

Tickets for Ravinia 2021

For the 2021 season of Ravinia, the sales of tickets will be split into two halves. For the concerts between July 1 to August 15, the tickets will be available for the general public on June 16 and for the donors on May 13. For the concerts scheduled after August 15, the tickets will be available for donors on June 18 and for the public on July 21. All the tickets can be booked exclusively on the official website of Ravinia.

