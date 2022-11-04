Singer John Legend who once shared a great bond with Kanye West recently explained the reasons behind his fallout with the rapper. Legend opened up and explained that the hiccups in their relationship began following the rapper's recent series of anti-semitic comments.

During his appearance on New York Magazine's podcast, On with Kara Swisher, the All of Me singer reflected on his bond with West, also known as Ye.

John Legend reflects on his friendship with Kanye West

The 43-year-old Legend told the host that he is certain about the fact that West has changed over the years and his behaviour was not the same earlier as the people are witnessing now. "I do find him different than he was back then. I didn't see hints of this kind of harmful behavior back then but, you know, I think life happens to people, and I think the death of his mother probably had something to do with this."

He continued, "I don't want to play armchair psychologist, but he's definitely changed, and a lot of us who have known him over the years are really concerned about it."

Having said that, Legend was asked whether he is still in touch with the rapper to enquire whether he needs help or not. Legend answered that he is currently making no efforts to connect with the rapper after he lost touch a couple of months back. "Well, I know people in his life that are, but we have lost touch. We have not been friends for a while now, and so I'm not personally doing anything, but I do know people who are, and a lot of people are concerned about him," Legend elucidated.

Legend and West have worked together on albums like The College Dropout and Get Lifted and more.

What were Kanye West's most recent comments?

For the unknown, it has been over a month since the American rapper has been embroiled in controversies including his anti-semitic comments. The incident happened when West made anti-semitic remarks on social media where he tweeted that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda (sic)," his tweet, which was removed by Twitter, then read.

The tweet came after West had accused record producer Sean "Diddy" Combs of being controlled by "the Jewish people" in a post on Instagram.

His tweet had invited reactions from the American Jewish Committee (AJC) which called out his language for perpetuating "antisemitic tropes like greed and control," in a statement: "Kanye West should figure out how to make a point without using antisemitism. Over the last week, the musician has fomented hatred of Jews," the statement read.

Post the antisemitic comments, both Instagram and Twitter restricted his account and deleted content from his page after he violated the social media platform's rules and guidelines, according to NBC News.

IMAGE: Instagram/JohnLegend/AP

