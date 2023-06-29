John Legend Welcomes Fourth Child With Wife Chrissy Teigen Via Surrogacy

Singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen had been expecting the birth of their new baby. Now, Legend has become a father for the fourth time. The couple became parents again via surrogacy to a baby boy.

3 things you need to know

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen tied the knot in September 2013.

Legend wrote his popular hit song All of Me entirely dedicated to her.

The couple are parents to Esti Maxine, 5 months, Miles Theodore, 5, and Luna Simone, 7.

Chrissy Teigen names son after his surrogate mother

Taking to Instagram, Teigen announced the birth of their child and expressed her gratitude to the woman who had their child via surrogacy. She said that ‘Alexandra’ was the ‘most beautiful woman,’ and added that she is connecting her son forever to his surrogate mother by naming him Wren Alexander Stephens.

Teigen also detailed her journey with IVF and surrogacy. She opened the post by detailing that she always wanted to have four children. Teigen also addressed losing her baby boy Jack in October 2020, saying that she felt unable to carry any more babies on her own. However, meeting Alexandria was a pivotal moment for her, as she, ‘wanted to be her friend, wanted [their] children to play, wanted dinner together.’

Teigen recalls going through pregnancy around the same time

The 37-year-old recalled going through a pregnancy while learning that Alexandria was also pregnant with their son. She said that the process required patience, as she was also pregnant with their baby daughter Etsi at the time.

Teigen then said that they celebrated this good news by eating hot pot, watching Vanderpump Rules and their family emerging as one throughout the year. Legend and his wife also shared an adorable clip of their son, where he was being given a rub on his back.