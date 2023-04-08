John Leguizamo Refuses To Watch Super Mario Bros Movie: They Stopped The Groundbreaking

John Leguizamo, who played the role of Mario’s twin brother and Italian plumber Luigi in the 1993 movie Super Mario Bros, recently reacted to the film's latest version. John's movie is now remade and released in an animated format. In the new movie, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day voiced the lead characters of Mario and Luigi, respectively. John Leguizamo was asked if he will watch the new Mario movie to which he replied ‘hell no’.

John Leguizamo’s problem with the new Mario Bros movie is not a new one. The 62-year-old actor has been vocal about his apprehensions about the movie. Earlier, the actor took to Twitter in October 2022 to express his disappointment with the cast of the movie. He was upset as the film's cast didn't include anyone from Latin origin, like himself. He wrote in the Tweet, “too bad they went all white! No Latinx in the leads!”

(picture: @Johnleguizamo/Twitter)

John Leguizamo’s issue with the Super Mario Bros. movie

John has been critical about the film throughout. At every given opportunity, the actor took a chance to comment on how the Super Mario Bros. movie is ‘backwards’ and should have included Latin actors in the casting. Speaking to a magazine in November, the actor said that he met with a lot of fans at Comic-Con, who expressed their disappointment and said that they liked the old movie.

John Leguizamo also mentioned that the filmmakers of the movie, Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton, also wanted to reprise him for the role of Luigi in the new movie but it was the production studio who insisted to go with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day. In a recent interview with TMZ, John Leguizamo was asked if he will see the new Mario movie, to which he replied, “No, I will not be watching. They could've included a Latin character. I was groundbreaking and they stopped the groundbreaking.”

What did John Leguizamo say about Super Mario Bros.

The actor, who lent his voice to the popular movie Ice Age, also said the makers of the movie, Super Mario Bros. have ‘disincluded’ Latins from the film. He added that the Latin population accounts for 20% and yet the people of colour remain underrepresented. Earlier the actor had also claimed that he is the original and that people love the original actors.