John Lithgow Boards Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon Alongside Robert De Niro

Two-time Oscar nominee and 2x Golden Globe winner John Lithgow has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, where he will essay the role of prosecutor Leaward alongside icons like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The movie, based on David Grann's 2017 bestseller of the same name, will mark the first time that John Lithgow has starred in a Scorsese's movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Apple Studios project set in 1920s Oklahoma will explore the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, wherein the string of brutal times came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

The movie will also star Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Louis Cancelmi, William Belleu, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy and Scott Shepherd.

Martin Scorsese's next to star John Lithgow

Scorcese will also be involved in producing Killers of the Flower Moon along with having penned the screenplay with Eric Roth. Apart from Scorsese, Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions are also helming the production.

The project also comes as a huge deal for Apple which is starting to invest heavily and align itself with top talent as its breakthrough move in the business of films. Upcoming projects for the streamer include Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith; Lessons in Chemistry starring Brie Larson; and Snow Blind, a new feature film, with only Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star.

More about the American Star

Lithgow is currently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the HBO series Perry Mason. He has also been nominated twice at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for Terms of Endearment and The World According to Garp. He has also essayed the role of Fox News Channel boss Roger Ailes in Lionsgate’s Bombshell. His accolades don't end here as the legend has also won a Supporting Actor in a TV series Golden Globe in 2010 for Dexter and another in Best Actor Comedy Series for 3rd Rock From the Sun in 1997. His upcoming projects include the third chapter in the series of Dumpty books called Confederacy of Dumptys, the series The Old Man and the untitled Cabrini film. The actor has also been inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame and has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 75-year-old is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

(Source- Hollywood Reporter )

(IMAGE- AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.