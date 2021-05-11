John Mayer Sparks Dating Rumours After His Birthday Wish For Cazzie David

John Mayer took to his Instagram story to wish his rumoured girlfriend Cazzie David on her birthday. In the story, he shared her picture while she is standing on a field with a dog. He wrote a message for the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld creator Larry David, and wrote, "Happy birthday @cazziedavid I care for you a great deal! Enjoy your special day." Cazzie reshared John's story on her Instagram account. Check it out.

As per Dailymail, the rumours of the couple dating started when they were spotted on a dinner date in Studio City, California. The two have known each other for quite a while. Earlier in 2018, John invited Cazzie on his Instagram live show Current Mood. Fans noticed that the two were quite flirty and Cazzie asked him some personal questions which lead to various news outlet calling them a "thing". As per the publication, an insider told them that Cazzie has had her eyes on John for a while and the attraction is mutual.

About John Mayer and Cazzie David's previous relationships

Cazzie David was previously dating SNL star Pete Davidson for two and a half years. After which he went on to date singer Ariana Grande.

On the work front, she co-created the show Eighty Six where she also played the role of Remi. The show ran for eight episodes. Later on, Cazzie went on to write the pilot of Half-Empty which was released on Amazon Prime Video. She has also published a collection of essays entitled No One Asked For This in the year 2020. The book went on to become #2 on the New York Times Non-Fiction Best-Sellers list.

On the other hand, John Mayer has been involved with various women throughout his career. He has never been married but was romantically involved with actors Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jessica Simpson. He also went on to date the model Minka Kelly. Apart from this, he was also involved with singers Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. On the work front, he announced on one of the Current Mood episodes in March 2020, that he is working on a new album.

