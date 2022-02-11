John Mayer To Honour His 'favourite' Person, Late Star Bob Saget With A Special Song

The American singer and songwriter John Mayer, recently announced a special tribute through which he wanted to honour the late star Bob Saget. He revealed that he was working on a special song that will consist of his little collection plate, ideas or thoughts he has about Bob. He even praised the late comedian and mentioned how much he loved him and how he was proud of the relationship they had.

John Mayer to write a song as a tribute to Bob Saget

According to People, John Mayer recently interacted with Andy Cohen and opened up about the special bond he shared with the late American comedian and tv host, Bob Saget, who passed away in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando last month. He then revealed that he was working on a song to honour him and mentioned how he kept working on the same when he was driving. He also added how this song was a connected tissue that he have to him.

He said, "I have this song that's my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob. I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I'm in the car and driving. I know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it."

Furthermore, John Mayer also shared words of praise for Bob Saget and referred to him as one of his favourite people in the galaxy. Mayer continued by stating how Bob knew how much he loved him because he mostly said I love you too."I loved that guy so much. That one was just no question. There are some times when we lose someone and we ask ourselves, 'What's my appropriate level of being upset? Where do I stand here in my level of upset? That one was right over me. That was someone that everyone knew, that in real time was like, this is one of my favourite people in the galaxy, and I'm proud of this relationship."

John Mayer's songs

Some of the popular songs of the artist are namely Your Body is Wonderland, Daughters, Gravity, Say, Belief, Dreaming with a Broken Heart, Who Says, New Light, In the Blood, Carry Me Away and many more.

