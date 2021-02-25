John Mayer's 'Male Privilege' Statement Receives Backlash; Netizens Ask Him 'to Apologise'

John Mayer is currently receiving backlash for his comments on the reflections he earlier made on male privilege in the music industry following the release of Framing Britney Spears documentary. In his recent conversation with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, the former opened up about his troubled past relationships. He stated that he ‘almost cried five times’ while watching the documentary and further examined the detrimental effects of misogyny on Britney Spears’ life and career. In response to that, netizens have resurfaced troubling anecdotes from his exes.

Netizens resurface troubling anecdotes from John Mayer's exes

Several Twitter users called out John's alleged treatment of Taylor Swift. John Mayer and Taylor Swift dated in the year 2009 for a brief time. The former was 32 years old and she was 19. A user wrote that it's too bad that he was ‘part of the problem’, and that he spoke about Jessica Simpson and Taylor the same way Justin did about Britney. Another one suggested 'yelling' at John and make him apologise, just like Justin Timberlake.

Too bad he was part of the problem. He spoke about Jessica Simpson and Taylor Swift the same way JT did Britney.



Do not applaud this. — Blueyedcole (@blueyedcole) February 24, 2021

how sad..... anyway, Alexa play “dear john” by taylor swift https://t.co/WEbJvhxg3P — Elsa’s Cool 2021 Tweets (@kegelwoman) February 24, 2021

something that doesn’t get discussed enough is that the “careful she’ll write a song about you” jokes and the “taylor swift is crazy and boy obsessed” narrative was principally fuelled by john mayer after she (19) wrote a song detailing his (32) emotional abuse — emamma mia here we go again (@evemmore) February 24, 2021

Can we as a society yell at John Mayer to apologize to Jessica Simpson and Taylor Swift like we did with Justin Timberlake? — auntie pho (@lizagna7) February 24, 2021

I mean you could start with apologizing to Jessica Simpson lol https://t.co/fR1eGztVJs — Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) February 24, 2021

the way it was "cheap" when Taylor did it, but he went on and did the same 😭 — பவிண் / vic (@evermo_folklo) February 24, 2021

John Mayer and Jessica Simpson dated in the year 2006 for about a year. The latter revealed in her 2020 memoir titled, Open Book, in which she opened up about her relationship with John Mayer in detail, that John would try to ‘control’ or ‘win’ conversations and that he frequently made her feel ‘inadequate’. She stated that she would constantly worry that she was not smart enough and was afraid of disappointing him.

John Mayer, while speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, stated that he understands what the ‘business/ industry/ lifestyle’ does to a person and to go through everything and ‘come out the other side OK’ is to have ‘infinite grace’ for people who struggle with it. He revealed that he came out OK and has a ‘very strong feeling’ that it was because he is ‘a man’. He continued that many things that happen to female performers are ‘endemic to being female’. John Mayers also added that Britney ‘got much more maligned by the inhuman experiment of fame’ than he did.

The documentary titled Framing Britney Spears has prompted a reckoning with toxic celebrity culture worldwide. It has also shown the famous men, who silently benefit from the sexist system in Hollywood. Earlier, Justin Timberlake, who once dated Britney, had to apologise for being complicit in the way the media demonized her.

