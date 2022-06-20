John Mulaney Marks First Father's Day With Son Malcolm; Olivia Munn Drops Duo's Sweet Pic

Comedian John Mulaney celebrated his first Father's Day with his 6-month-old son Malcolm and girlfriend Olivia Munn. The actor documented the father-son duo's adorable moments on social media, goofily calling Mulaney 'Malcolm's assistant'. John was seen carrying their son, who was dressed in a dapper avatar with shades and headphones on. John also dropped a heart-melting selfie with his son as he marked the occasion.

John Mulaney celebrates his first Father's Day with baby Malcolm

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday, June 20, Olivia Munn dropped Malcolm's picture as he rested on his father's shoulder. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy Father's day to Malcolm's assistant." Take a look.

Only last month, Malcolm turned 6 months old and received a special mention from Olivia on her social media handle. In a long note encapsulating his motherhood journey, Olivia stated that he 'lit up' their whole world. "6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama. It’s so much fun getting to know him. He loves meeting people, he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she’s hysterical, he’s tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel ), he sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thank you @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources)." she wrote.

Further talking about what her son loves, Munn mentioned, "He LOVES when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home, I can’t stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky. I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us."

For the unversed, the Hollywood couple welcomed Malcolm on November 24, 2021, and introduced him to the world on Christmas eve.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @OLIVIAMUNN)