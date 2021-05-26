John Mulaney's Wife Annamarie Shares Olivia Rodrigo's New Album 'Sour' In Her IG Story

John Mulaney and his wife Annamarie Tendler recently announced that they had filed for a divorce. Amid her divorce from the stand-up comedian, Anna revealed that she has been listening to Olivia Rodrigo's Sour and it has become a talking point among the netizens on social media.

John Mulaney's wife Annamarie Tendler shared Olivia Rodrigo's album

Annamari Tendler took to her Instagram handle recently to share a story about Olivia Rodrigo's album Sour. She wrote, "Hey bestie, you wanna hang out? *listens to this album on repeat all summer.*”

Sour's song Drivers License has been topping charts. The song is about Olivia's split from the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. Take a look at Annamarie Tendler's Instagram Story here.

Image source: Annamarie Tendler's Instagram

Reactions to Annamarie's Instagram story

A Twitter user mentioned that Olivia Rodrigo has released the Sour album, especially for Annamarie Tendler. Another wrote that they were listening to Olivia's album pretending to be Anna so they could feel the pain. They also shared a gif of an actor trying to control her tears. A Twitter user wrote that earlier they could not relate to Olivia's songs but after thinking about Anna and John, the song seems more relatable and it hurts.

Olivia Rodrigo released sour for Annamarie Tendler no one can tell me differently — amanda (@a_milllzz) May 24, 2021

I’m a happily partnered adult, so I’m listen to this Olivia Rodrigo album pretending I’m Annamarie Tendler and it is working. pic.twitter.com/ssk3HfLKjv — Bobby “Moderna 2/2” Trevino, RN (@greywoolhat) May 25, 2021

can't relate olivia rodrigo's songs to my life so relating it to annamarie tendler and john mulaney instead and damn it hurts pic.twitter.com/096Cu8fusA — Rai (@ItsMeFrancesRae) May 25, 2021

A fan wrote that they have already started imagining Annamarie and Olivia getting mad at John and Joshua Bassett together. Another wrote that they are no longer a fan account for John Mulaney. They will be supporting Annamarie from now onwards.

This is no longer a John Mulaney fan account. It is now one of solidarity for Annamarie Tendler. — né (@fofoquerida) May 25, 2021

About Annamarie and John Mulaney's divorce

According to the reports of Page Six, the comedian had gone to rehab last year after struggling with drug and alcohol abuse. After his recovery, he asked his wife for a divorce. Annamarie who is a master’s candidate in NYU’s Costume Studies program said that she was heartbroken as he wanted to end their marriage of 7 years. However, she wishes to support him through his recovery. John and Annamarie met in the late 2000s at Martha’s Vineyard and got married after dating for a brief time in July 2014 in Boiceville, New York.

Image: John Mulaney's Instagram

