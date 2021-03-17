John Oliver Comments On Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-all Interview With Oprah

When appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, British comedian John Oliver commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sensational tell-all CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. During Meghan-Harry’s bombshell interview, the duo had detailed some of the challenges they faced early on in their marriage and in the royal household. Talking about the same, Oliver opened up about the Oprah interview to 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon.

Calling the CBS interview "Amazing," John Oliver said that he was not surprised by any of it. He added that sadly, it is how he always felt Meghan's experience was going to be. He stated that he came to this conclusion simply by observing the royal family from a distance while growing up, and added that ‘they appear to be flawed individuals'. He also said that it is literally the kindest way he could put it.

When Jimmy Fallon asked John Oliver as to whether anything "shocked" him about the interview, Oliver responded that the only thing that shocked him was Oprah, the next day, said 'Harry wants to make clear it wasn't Prince Philip being racist'. Which made him call it ‘actually surprising’. When asked if the royal family will change as a result of the interview and public reaction, Oliver stated that the family's ‘whole selling point is that it doesn't change’.

He went on to say that this selling point has now become more of a liability because as years go by, one realises that not changing is not entirely a good thing because it means the times might be changing around oneself and they are refusing to evolve. He also suggested that the royal family ‘should obviously’ change with the times. "The one person who I think has been really happy about all of this has been Prince Andrew," he joked about Prince Andrew, who has come under light for his personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview

The Duke and Duchess spoke for the first time together after their royal exit, which was recently confirmed, during the Oprah interview. In the interview, the couple explained why they decided to step down from their royal duties, which they announced in January 2020. In the interview, Meghan discussed a lack of mental health support from family members, as well as how some family members made racist remarks about the colour of her skin and expressed concerns about the colour of their mixed-race son Archie.