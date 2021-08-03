John Oliver Criticises 'Sex And The City' Makers Or Moving Forward Without Kim Cattrall

Last Week Tonight, which airs every Sunday on HBO and Disney+ Hotstar, host John Oliver criticised the upcoming Sex and the City sequel for going forward without Kim Cattrall. The upcoming series, titled And Just Like That... is set to premiere on HBO Max in late 2021. The original SATC show also aired on HBO, from 1998 to 2004.

John Oliver blasts Sex and the City reboot

On Last Week Tonight's latest episode, John Oliver, decided to blast his own channel, HBO, for moving forward with a Sex and the City sequel without one of the main characters from the original show, Kim Cattrall who played the role of Samantha Jones. Cattrall not only played her iconic character on the original show for six seasons but also in the two feature films released after.

While speaking about a segment on emergency medical services, John Oliver talked about a rural North Dakota town and the challenges they've been facing due to the recent and ongoing crisis. An ambulance squad leader mentioned how they were, "literally one person away from closing down. If we lose one of our EMTs, one of our care providers, we will have to look at shutting down and closing our doors."

Talking about the crisis, Oliver noted how the news was terrible and how workplaces shouldn't have to go through such conditions, proceeding further to hilariously criticising the Sex and The City revival. The host responded saying,

That is terrible. No workplace should be in danger of shutting down because it loses one person. Unless, that is, the workplace is the Sex and the City reboot. What are you thinking? It’s never gonna work without Kim Cattrall. It’s not that any of you are bad — it’s that you only work together. I can’t appreciate my puritan Charlotte if I don’t have my naughty Samantha, and I live for Miranda Hobbes, but if she’s not serving side-eye while Samantha is using penne pasta to describe her Italian lover’s d---, what is the point?

About the Sex and the City reboot

The upcoming Sex and The City revival, titled And Just Like That..., will follow the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their 50s. Kim Cattrall has openly admitted to problems and bullying on set, claiming how she was treated horribly by Sarah Jessica Parker during her time on the show.

