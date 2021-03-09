John Oliver Predicted Meghan Markle's Royal Life 'struggles' Years Ago: Watch

An old interview of John Oliver talking about Meghan Markle has resurfaced on the internet recently where he was seen talking about her marriage into the Royal Family. The old interview is doing the rounds in light of Meghan Markle’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. Netizens have brought to light that Markle faced the same problems that years ago John Oliver had warned her about.

Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Harry opened up about their married life in the Royal house. Meghan revealed that her Royal life left her suicidal and that was a "very clear and real and frightening constant thought". She further revealed that she went to the institution and she said to them that she needed to go somewhere to get help but was told that she cannot go as it would not be good for the institution.

John Oliver's prediction about Meghan Markle's wedding

When the recent interview started making headlines, netizens started sharing John Oliver’s old interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Night Show. It had so happened that the British comedian was asked by the show host about the then-upcoming Royal wedding. Oliver had stated that one can get a basic sense of marrying into a Royal Family by just watching the pilot episode of The Crown.

Oliver had called the Royal Family an “emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people”. He had also said that that is what Meghan is marrying into and he hoped she likes it. He had predicted how Markle might feel and had said that it is going to be “weird for her”. Here is what John Oliver had said about Meghan Markle’s wedding into the Royal Family,

I would not blame her if she pulled out of this in the last minute. I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of ‘The Crown’ to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications, I mean, they’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job. That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her.

Image credits: Sussex Royal's Instagram and a screengrab from Late Show Stephen Colbert's interview