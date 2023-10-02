John Oliver Says He's Furious At Studios For Prolonged Writers' Strike In Real-time Return

John Oliver marked his real-time return to Last Week Tonight, after what was a massive five-month gap. His absence was a direct result of the Writers Guild of America strike which in congruence with the SAG-AFTRA strike, brought Hollywood to a complete halt. Before diving headfirst into the news lineup in his signature style, Oliver took a good amount of time expressing his anger at the studios from prolonging the writers' predicament for this long.

3 things you need to know

The WGA strike commenced on May 2 and concluded with an amicable contract on September 27, clocking an almost five-month long timeline.

The SAG-AFTRA went on strike July 14, resulting in the Hollywood dual strikes.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has been on air each year since April 27, 2014.

John Oliver says he is 'furious' at the studios

John Oliver opened his show by zooming through the most major news events in the past 148 days, none of which he was able to cover live. This was followed by Oliver enunciating how seminal writers were to the entire industry of film and television and how much their patience had been tested over a sizeable period of time. Oliver's main bone of contention in this regard was how the studios chose to indefinitely wait and make the writers suffer while they could just as easily have agreed to the new contract on the very first day.

(John Oliver on Last Week Tonight | Image: X)

He said, "So the Writers Guild went on strike and thankfully won, but it took a lot of sacrifices from a lot of people to achieve that. And while I’m happy that they eventually got a fair deal...I’m also furious that it took the studios 148 days to achieve a deal that they could have offered on day...one."

John Oliver wants the WGA's victory to be a precedent for others

John Oliver's speech further carried his desire for the WGA's victory to inspire others to fight for fair working conditions. Oliver upheld the power of unions and affirmed how the WGAs story could be a precedent across industries. He said, "...hopefully, this might encourage others, from auto workers to Starbucks baristas to healthcare providers, whether they are in unions or would like to be, to find power in each other. And within our particular industry."