John Paragon From 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' Passes Away At The Age Of 66

Actor John Paragon who is best known for his role as Jambi the Genie on Pee-wee’s Playhouse has passed away. John Paragon died at the age of 66 in the month of April, TMZ reported, with news about his death being made public only this week. The reasons behind John’s death are unclear at this point.

Pee-wee's Playhouse's John Paragon passes away at 66

According to a report by TMZ, The Riverside County Coroner confirmed the death of John Paragon and revealed that they aren’t able to ascertain the cause of death at this point. As Jambi the Genie, John’s face used to appear in a jeweled box whenever the main character of the show Herman wished for something. John used to dress in blue makeup with a red and gold turban. John was also the voice of Pterri the Pterodactyl on the show. He even wrote several episodes for Pee-wee’s Playhouse show. John even appeared in popular projects like Seinfield, The Frog Prince, and Echo Park. John even won an Emmy Award in the category of Best Writing in a Children’s special. He even reprised his popular role of Jambi for a Broadway play adaptation of the show in the year 2010.

Celebrities like screenwriter Michael Varrati offered their condolences on social media. He wrote, “Sad to hear that John Paragon, known for his role as Jambi the Genie, has passed. A cult filmmaker & figure in his own right, I was fortunate to have done a gig w/ him a while ago where he proved to be gracious and tolerant of my nerdy questions. Rest well, thanks for the magic.” Take a look at his tweet below.

Sad to hear that John Paragon, known for his role as Jambi the Genie, has passed. A cult filmmaker & figure in his own right, I was fortunate to have done a gig w/ him awhile ago where he proved to be gracious and tolerant of my nerdy questions. Rest well, thanks for the magic. pic.twitter.com/pAU3VWlHve — Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) June 17, 2021

IMAGE: STILL FROM SEINFELD

