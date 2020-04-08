John Prine Dies At The Age Of 73 Due To Complications Created By Coronavirus

One of the most loved and ingenious singer-songwriters, John Prine, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 73. His family announced that the legendary singer died due to complications created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Over the years, John Prine has written and sung songs like Angel from Montgomery, Sam Stone and Hello in There.

John Prine dies at the age of 73 due to COVID-19

The Grammy-winning singer John Prine died due to the complications created by COVID-19. It is reported that John stared his career while he was working as a delivery man in Chicago. After which he emerged as a folk revival artist in the 1970s. He went on to become the most influential songwriters of his generation. It was reported that John Prine was hospitalized in the city of Nashville on March 26, 2020, after COVID-19 symptoms were seen in the Grammy-winning songwriter. This news was revealed by her wife Fiona Whelan Prine, who was also his manager.

John Prine had impacted a great number of people with his music and will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. Prine's publicist confirmed his death. It happened at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in his adopted hometown of Nashville.

John Prine was born in Chicago on October 10, 1946, to William Prine and Verna Hamm. He older brother David taught him to play the guitar at age 14 and also taught him the art of Old Town School of Folk Music. After he grew older, he started playing at clubs in Chicago during the evenings at occasional open mic nights. For some years, he also served in the US Army and was even stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He released his first album in 1971 and was widely praised by critics and fans alike.

