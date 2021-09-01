John Schneider's Home Damaged, Tom Holland Wishes Zendaya | Hollywood Recap For Sept 1

Hurricane Ida Damages Actor John Schneider's Home And Studio In Louisiana; See Pic

Hurricane Ida has been wreaking havoc in the US state of Louisiana, where it made landfall on Sunday, August 29 post which the power grid was disrupted in New Orleans and resulting in a blackout. Rescue operations are reportedly underway using boats and helicopters to bring out the trapped people in Louisiana. Among those whose property has been disrupted due to one of the US' most powerful storms is Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider. The 61-year-old has his home and studio in Holden, Louisiana, both of which have suffered damages on Sunday night, his representatives stated. Read More.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' To Be Longest Non-Avengers MCU Movie, Check Runtime Report

Spider-Man: No way Home has tingled the fans' curiosity after dropping the trailer last week ahead of its theatrical release on December 17 this year. While the first glimpse has sent the netizens into a frenzy, breaking the 24-hour global record for the most-watched trailer, higher speculations about the movie have risen. The latest rumours about the Spiderman multiverse movie revolve around its runtime, which is supposedly way longer than any either Marvel movie since Jon Watts hasn’t finished editing it yet. Read More.

Maria Bakalova Of 'Borat 2' Fame Roped In For Upcoming Rom-com 'The Honeymoon'

Bulgarian actor, Maria Bakalova, who gained popularity with her performance in Sasha Baron Cohen’s film titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, has been roped in a new project, reported news agency, ANI. The Oscar-nominated actor has been cast to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy drama titled The Honeymoon. Read More.

Tom Holland Wishes Spider-Man Co-star Zendaya On Her Birthday; Calls Her 'My MJ'

Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are rumoured to have taken their on-screen romance to real life. The couple was recently spotted by the paparazzi hanging out together and sharing a kiss. Fans of the couple were sent into a frenzy after the pictures started circulating on the web. Tom Holland has now fueled the dating rumours as he took to his Instagram to wish Zendaya on her birthday and called her 'My MJ.' Read More.

Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' Starring Emma Corrin

The online streaming giant, Netflix has recently announced it is in the process of adapting a popular and raunchy novel, Lady Chatterley's Lover by DH Lawrence. The novel apparently explores a noble woman's affair with a gamekeeper on her husband's estate. The Netflix web series will feature none other than Emma Corrin aka Princess Diana in The Crown. Read on to know everything about the upcoming steamy web show. Read More.

Picture Credits: AP, Zendaya-Twitter