John Stamos Gives Poweful Speech About Parenting In Teaser Of 'Big Shot' Finale; Watch

Actor John Stamos who essays the role of Coach Marvyn Korn in Big Shot gave a powerful speech in the season finale of the show. Disney+ shared an exclusive clip in which John can be seen giving a hard-hitting speech regarding parenting. Big Shot‘s season finale will premiere on June 18, 2021.

John Stamos gives a powerful parenting speech in the exclusive sneak peek of Big Shot's finale

In an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Coach Korn begins the Westbrook Sirens girls basketball team practice by going over his plan of action for their big game against Carlsbad Prep. Coach Korn devises a plan in which he instructs his number two player to sacrifice the ball to the least expected player while she makes the shot. Coach Korn then described the technique in a unique manner and said, "You know, the one who puts in all the work and goes unnoticed. The one who always shows up and gets the job done. Kind of like what it means to be a parent, huh?"

He went on describing how he learned so many things about parenting by just caching basketball teams and said, “It's taken me a long time to figure out what it means to be a dad. At first, I thought it was about providing. Right? And it is, that's part of it. And I thought, 'No, you have to spend time with your kids. Spend time, that's what's important.' And I said, 'No, no. Discipline, that's the most important thing.' Discipline, setting boundaries, rules, punishments."

Furthermore, he added, “Then it hit me, being a parent is about sacrifice, sacrificing your own needs, your own desires for the good of the child. It's a lifetime commitment. And at the end, you don't win a trophy or get a banner or a shiny ring, no." In the end, he said that the ultimate win is to raise a child who is caring, smart, compassionate, and loving enough to be a better echo of the parent and that is worthy of any sacrifice. Take a look at the video below.

Big Shot revolves around a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a job at an elite all-girls private high school to survive. The show contains nine episodes. Actors like Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, and John Stamos feature in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BIG SHOT

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.