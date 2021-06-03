John Stamos Mocks Omar Navarro For Saying Queer Cruella Character "ruined His Childhood"

Fans around the world are rejoicing as Disney takes a step towards a progressive mindset after introducing another queer character in the Crime-comedy, Cruella. However, not everyone shares the same opinion as Republican congressional candidate Omar Navarro has publicly expressed his dismay towards Disney 'for ruining his childhood'. While he faced backlash for his comments, one Hollywood celebrity did not hold back as he cleverly clapped back at the politician.

John Stamos claps back at Omar Navarro

Known for his controversial opinions on the LGBTQ+ community and their representation in modern media, Omar Navarro took to his Twitter to openly criticize Disney for introducing a queer character named Artie in their new reboot movie, Cruella. The politician who is running for the seat of California’s 43rd congressional district tweeted that Disney 'ruined his childhood after presenting an openly flamboyant gay character in the movie and accused Disney of 'shoving the LGBT agenda down the viewers' throat'. Take a look!

The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie.



Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat. — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) May 31, 2021

Full House actor John Stamos decided to clap back at the politician and tweeted 'If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn’t watch Full House'. He continued, 'Three single men, living under one roof, raising kids in San Francisco…'. The actor referred to his famous show Full House, where he played the role of Jesse Katsopolis who was raising his niece with two other men.

If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn’t watch Full House. Three single men, living under one roof raising kids in San Francisco.... https://t.co/oCadf3xnIK — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 1, 2021

More on Omar Navarro's tweets

It was needless to say that Omar Navarro's comments did not sit well with many people. While some people were happy to see John Stamos in Cruella's support, they took the matter into their own hands and tried to take down the politician's account. The politician responded to it by tweeting that such attempts over his freedom of speech were wrong. In another tweet, the politician snidely asked John Stamos to join politics to get better roles in movies.

Attempts to cancel my twitter account for expressing my freedom of speech is wrong. If you disagree with me. I’m here to debate in any public forum. pic.twitter.com/zWr2B0FsZm — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) June 3, 2021

John Stamos ( @JohnStamos ) and Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) have both failed careers and need to be in politics to get better movie roles. — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) June 3, 2021

Cruella cast and trailer

The highly-anticipated movie of the year, which premiered on the 28th of May, has been receiving praises and recognition for its cast and screenplay. Already being considered as one of the best reboot movies by Disney, the movie revolves around the iconic villain of Disney, Estella, and her story of becoming a famous yet cruel fashion designer in London. The Cruella trailer had all the fans hyped about its storyline and theme. The Cruella cast comprised of talented actors such as Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, and Paul Walter Hauser.

