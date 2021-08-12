John Stamos Opens Up About 'sobering Up & Becoming A Better Person' After Meeting His Wife

American actor John Stamos talked about giving up his bad habits to achieve his long-standing dream. The actor was a part of an unconventional family in his popular sitcom Full House but always dreamt about having a beautiful family of his own. However, he had to brave through a couple of obstacles in order to fulfil his long-standing dream.

John Stamos on having Billy and Caitlin

The 57-year-old actor tied the knot with the 35-year-old actor Caitlin McHugh in 2018. They welcomed a baby boy Billy Stamos in April 2018. The senior actor does not shy away from flaunting his small family on social media and speak affectionately of them publicly. In an interview with People Magazine, Stamos revealed that his life changed for the better after meeting his wife Caitlin Stamos.

In the interview, Stamos opened about always wanting to have kids but never meeting the right person to do it with. Stamos almost gave up the dream after thinking he was being 'too greedy' after having everything he wanted. However, that quickly changed when Stamos met his actor wife and credited her for 'straightening up' his life. Believing that he did not deserve her, Stamos stated he, 'sobered up and became a better person'. After meeting Catlin, the actor instantly remarked, "I have to be good for that to make it work."

More on John Stamos with his 3-year-old son Billy Stamos

In the magazine issue, Stamos dished on his favourite morning routine with his kid Billy. The toddler likes to help his father make coffee in the kitchen, confirmed the actor. Stamos stated that he calls his kid King Stamo because he rules their house as he would go through his office drawers and search for treats.

The actor is known for his work in shows like Alice in Wonderland, General Hospital, The Disappearance of Christina, A Raisin in the Sun, Losing It with John Stamos and Historical Roasts. He is currently seen in the lead role of David E. Kelley's show titled Big Shot. Caitlin Stamos appeared in the movie I Am Legend, The Vampire Diaries and Buick.

IMAGE- JOHN STAMOS' INSTAGRAM

