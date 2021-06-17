John Stamos Reveals How Sobriety Helped Him In Getting Ready For Fatherhood

John Stamos is more than happy to be a dad to his three-year-old son Billy, and his Instagram handle is witness to it. The actor, who is a part of the Big Shot cast, had his son Billy in April 2018 with his second wife Caitlin McHugh. While the actor spends a lot of time with his son, he recently revealed how his sobriety helped him in getting to a place where he could be ready for fatherhood.

John Stamos reveals how his sobriety helped him in becoming a father

John Stamos appeared on Wednesday's episode of Daily Pop on E! News. In the interview, Stamos said that he is aware that he has turned 57. He further informed the channel that he has been sober for over six years. The actor revealed that he could have never been a father when he was an addict, as sometimes it was very unhealthy for him. Stamos continued that parenthood is all about sacrifice as there is no reward for it. However, instead of a trophy, a parent gets a loving child, who is a smarter and kinder version of themselves. Stamos then addressed parenthood as something really special.

John Stamos was charged with a DUI in June 2015. As a result, the Fuller House actor had to check himself into rehab for a 30 days program of substance abuse. Reportedly, Stamos once admitted that his time in DUI custody was horrific. However, it was time that he realised and took the decision to quit drinking.

Stamos narrates a 'beautiful moment' with his son Billy

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Stanos gushed about the moment when Billy joined him onstage at Petcos stadium. He told the news outlet that the moment was beautiful as Billy sat on his lap during God Only Knows. He further shared that it was a moment that he had never thought of.

John Stamos' family

John Stamos' family consists of his 35-year-old wife Caitlyn McHugh and three-year-old son Billy. John tied the knot with his second wife in February 2018. He was earlier married to Rebecca Romijn. John also has two sisters named Janeen Stomas and Alaina Stomas.

IMAGE: JOHN STAMOS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.