John Stamos Shares Throwback Picture From Disneyland To Celebrate Its Reopening

Hollywood actor John Stamos took to his Instagram handle and expressed his excitement about the reopening of Disney Land by posting a picture of himself and the Olsen twins in the theme park. It was a throwback picture to the time when he and his Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen visited the park.

In the throwback picture, John and the Olsen twins can be seen posing for a photo with the famous Disney character Mickey Mouse. While the twins cutely smile for the photo wearing mouse ears, John can be seen crouching down to fit the frame. The theme park has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it is set to reopen at the end of April with limited capacity.

John and his love for Disney

John Stamos' Instagram is full of photos from Disneyland and he has been quite vocal about his love for Disney. He often transforms into iconic characters from Disney movies. He essayed the iconic role of Chef Louis in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live! He seems to love his character and he shared many backstage photos from the sets.

In another post, John was seen dressed as Ernesto De La Cruz from the Walt Disney movie Coco. He was carrying his son Billy who looked quite astonished by his father’s new look and the caption read, “ Yes, your dad is really Ernesto De La Cruz!” We think he nailed the look.

Even as a fan, John visits Disneyland very frequently. He even proposed to his wife, Caitlin McHugh, in the theme park in 2017. John shared the good news with his fans through social media with a beautiful piece of art that featured a couple with the Disney castle in the background! It was definitely a fairytale moment.

On the work front

John Stamos seems to build on his connection with Disney and will be seen next in the upcoming American sports television series called Big Shot. He will be seen playing the character of Marvyn Korn, who is a basketball coach for a girls’ high school. The series will premier in Disney+on April 16, 2021.