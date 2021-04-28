John Stamos To Mentor 'American Idol' Contestants For A Special Disney Night; Read On

Actor John Stamos, who is known for shows such as Full House, Grandfathered and Big Shot, amongst others, will soon be reportedly seen mentoring American Idol contestants for the upcoming Disney Night. As per a report on ET Online, the top 9 contestants of the 19th season of American Idol will be soon seen taking a trip to Disney World for a very special Disney Night episode, prior to which they will supposedly receive guidance from the Full House star himself. During a conversation with Rachel Smith, a journalist at ET, Stamos spoke about the time when he received a call from the American Idol team to be a part of the show in the capacity of a mentor. In response, Stamos, while on topic, expressed that he was astonished after receiving such an offer. In addition to the same, Stamos even reportedly joked that the contestants will simply ask him to keep quiet as they must have already heard him sing. The announcement, in the form of an Instagram post, was shared quite recently by Stamos himself.

John Stamos to mentor American Idol contestants for a special Disney Night:

How can one watch American Idol episodes:

If you reside in the United States and enjoy the cable facility, then you can easily watch the latest episode of American Idol on the ABC network from 8 pm ET/PT or 7 pm CT every Sunday. The channel also has an online streaming platform where one can enjoy watching live episodes. Viewers can also re-watch previous episodes from the current season, on the online streaming site by filling in the details of your cable provider. Indian viewers can watch American Idol episodes on Star World.

About American Idol 19:

The 19th season of American Idol premiered on February 14 on the ABC television network. This brand new season is the fourth season to air on the aforementioned network ever since the series’ revival. Famous musicians such as the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan returned to join the judging panel of American Idol season 19. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the auditions of the new show were held in Los Angeles, San Diego, California and more.