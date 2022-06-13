John Stamos Upset As Bob Saget's Name Gets Snubbed From Tony Awards' In Memoriam Segment

The highly-awaited 75th Tony Awards once again returned to the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 13. The award show is held annually every year to honour the contributions of notable artists in the theatre industry. Tony Awards 2022 is hosted by Tony-nominated actor Ariana DeBose with Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough serving as the co-host of the show.

The award show managed to grab the attention of the global audience. However, it did disappoint Bob Saget's fans after the prestigious awards failed to mention him in their In Memoriam segment. Bob Saget's Full House co-star John Stamos recently came out and expressed his disappointment over Bob Saget's exclusion from the In Memoriam segment at Tony Awards 2022.

John Stamos expresses his disappointment

Tony Awards 2022 kickstarted in full swing on Sunday night in New York. Prior to the star-studded award function, John Stamos took to his Twitter and expressed his disappointment after he found out that Bob Saget's name was not included in the In Memoriam segment. Reportedly, the actor found out about the list during the dress rehearsals.

Stamos in his tweet wrote, "Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him".

Here, take a look at the tweet-

Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 12, 2022

For the unversed, late stars like William Hurt, Sidney Poitier, Peter Scolari, Robert Morse, Joan Didion, and Stephen Sondheim were featured in the tribute segment of Tony Awards 2022.

More about Bob Saget's death

Bob Saget passed away in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. He was 65 when he died. The news of his demise left his friends, family, and fans in shock. The comedian-turned-actor was known for his iconic role of Danny Tanner in the American sitcom Full House and he became quite popular in the show, featuring in nearly 200 episodes before the show ended. In 2016, he appeared in a reprised role when the cast reunited for the Fuller House reboot on Netflix.

