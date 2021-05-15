John Travolta-Bruce Willis To Join Hands For 'Paradise City' 27 Years After 'Pulp Fiction'

It might be a surprise that John Travolta and Bruce Willis have not paired up since starring in the cult classic Pulp Fiction. However, that is all set to change as the two stars are now all set to work together after 27 years with the duo now joining hands for the movie Paradise City.

Travotlta had been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for the Quentin Tarantino-directorial 1994 movie Pulp Fiction. Over two decades since the movie went on to attain a following of its own, Willis and Travolta are coming together for the Chuck Russell-directed action movie Paradise City, the Deadline reported. The production of the movie that also stars Thai actor-model Praya Lundberg is set to start in Hawaii on Monday.

As per the report, Willis plays the role of a bounty hunter, who is forced to battle his way through the Hawaiian underworld, before facing off with the kingpin, John Travolta, seeking vengeance for a personal tragedy. Corey Large, who has produced many of Willis’ films, had been trying for the partnership of the two stars since 2006, will be a part of the latter’s bouty hunting posse as the reunion finally comes through.

Chuck Russell has directed well-known film like The Mask, The Scorpion King, among others.

Among the other ventures for Willis at the moment include The Fortress, where he stars alongside Jesse Metcalfe and Chad Michael Murray.

Travolta last starred in the TV series Die Hart that released last year. His last feature film was The Fanatic that released in 2019.

