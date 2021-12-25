John Travolta Celebrates Christmas With Children Ella & Ben In Maine | WATCH

John Travolta has shared an intimate video from his Christmas celebration with his family, including his 21-year-old daughter Ella and 11-year-old son Ben. The video features the family boarding a jet to head to Maine for Christmas. This will be Travolta's second Christmas vacation without his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020 after a 2-year long battle with breast cancer.

Christmas is here and people including celebrities have been making wishes on the day that marks the birth of Jesus Christ. John Travolta enjoyed Christmas will his daughter Ella and son Ben. The actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped an intimate video clip of his family. The video starts with the family boarding a jet to head to Maine for Christmas and then breaks into some glimpses of Christmas trees with snow all around them, ending with Ella feeding her dog. Travolta captioned the post, "Merry Christmas Eve everyone!"

'Christmas is almost here'- Ella reposts the same clip

Ella Bleu Travolta shared the same video and captioned it, "Christmas is almost here and I’m still 14 years old and a weird girl at heart." The celebrations missed Kelly Preston, Travolta's wife, who died in 2020 following a long battle with breast cancer. After Kelly's demise, the Saturday Night Fever fame decided to list their Maine vacation home for $5 million, but it's not clear yet if the family has changed their mind as they are celebrating Christmas there itself.

John Travolta's conversation with son after his wife's death

After a year, John Travolta talked about his emotional conversation with his son after his wife passed away. In the latest episode of Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show series, Hart to Hart, he discussed how he went candid with his 10-year-old son on his wife’s demise and was devastated to know that his son was afraid to lose him too. Ben explained to him that he was afraid to lose him after his mother passed away.

"He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'", Travolta said. The actor then replied, "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.'"

"This is a 10-year-old telling me that! It changed my viewpoint.", the actor added.

(Image: @johntravolta/Instagram)