John Travolta, Mila Kunis And More Roped In As Presenters For 2022 Oscars

Ahead of the Oscars 2022, the organisers recently added a few more artists to the list of the presenters consisting of some of the iconic artists such as John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Daniel Kaluuya and others. The producers of the 94th annual Academy Awards, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced the names of the artists who joined the previously announced artists who were roped in as Presenters for the 2022 Oscars.

The new artists joined the other prominent artists namely Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, among others. Read further ahead to get more updates on Oscars 2022 slated to be held on 27 March 2022.

Who will be presenting at the Oscars 2022?

According to People, the new artists who recently joined the list of presenters for the Oscars 2022 are namely Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Aladdin's Naomi Scott, Daniel Kaluuya, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta. They will be joining the previously announced presenters namely Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter and Yuh-Jung Youn, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Uma Thurman.

Oscars 2022 Nominations List

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)... Click Here to read the full list

Image: AP