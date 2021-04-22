John Travolta Opens Up About Living In Grief After Wife Kelly Preston's Demise

John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston died in July 2020 at the age of 57 from breast cancer. Recently, John opened up about living in the grief of Kelly Preston's death. He revealed that it "has been a personal, private journey” and spoke of how one can help people going through grief. Read ahead to know more.

John Travolta opens about living in grief

In an interview with Esquire Mexico, the actor shared what he has learnt since Kelly’s death. He said he had learnt that mourning someone, living in grief, is very personal and finding one’s path is what could lead to healing. It’s a different journey for all but the most important thing one can do to help people going through grief is allow them the space to live it and not complicate their journey with one’s own.

He said that if a person is feeling sad after losing someone close, and another person comes who is feeling even sadder and then doesn't leave space to feel grief. It feels like two ships plummeting to the bottom together. He said that it is nice to have company but sometimes it turns one into helping the other person instead of putting in the work of overcoming the sense of loss and grief.

Speaking further, John admitted that many people came to him and afterwards he felt saturated with everyone else's pain that he didn’t know what to do. The first thing one should do while going through grief is head somewhere where one can truly mourn, with no interruptions.

When John Travolta’s wife died, he paid tribute to her on Instagram. Sharing a picture, he penned a note that read, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT”

More about John Travolta and Kelly Preston

John Travolta and Kelly Preston were married for 29 years. They tied the knot in 1991 and shared three children Ella, Benjamin, and Jett. Jett tragically died in January 2009 at the age of 16. John mourned his wife’s death in private along with his two children.

(Promo Image source: John Travolta's Instagram)