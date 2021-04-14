John Travolta Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Son Jett Travolta, Says 'I Love You'

American actor John Travolta took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late son Jett Travolta to mark his 29th birthday. This is the first time John is celebrating his son’s birthday without his wife Kelly Preston, who died last year due to breast cancer. On seeing this post, netizens have been flooding to the comment section with all things sweet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John Travolta shared a monochrome throwback picture of him and his son where they are all smiles in this cute post. Jett is all smiles as he looks right into the camera while John is all happy looking at him pose. By the looks of the picture, seems like the two enjoyed a day out near the lake. Along with this picture, the actor also penned a wish for his dear son. He wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty. I love you”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as John shared the post online, fans commented some sweet things. Some of the users went on to wish Jett, while some explained how he is celebrating with his mom. One of the users wrote, “I believe he and Kelly are together (again) forever... I hope you have found comfort in that, in some small measure at least”. Another one wrote, “Happy birthday in heaven”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Jett Travolta's death

Jett died in January 2009 while on a family vacation in the Bahamas after hitting his head on a bathtub upon having a seizure at their home on Grand Bahama Island. During a 2012 episode of The Doctors, Travolta's late wife Kelly discussed Jett's experience with autism and Kawasaki Syndrome. The illness is a rare condition that causes the walls of arteries throughout the body to become inflamed. It is most commonly seen in children.

Travolta is also the father of two other children, Ella, 21, and Benjamin, 10, whom he shared with Preston. Apart from this heartfelt post, the actor goes on to share several other pictures with his kids and pens sweet captions on the same. John recently shared a happy picture of his daughter as she turned 21 years old. Take a look.

