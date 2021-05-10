John Travolta Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Wife Kelly Preston On Mother's Day

Actor John Travolta remembered her late wife Kelly Preston on the occasion of Mother's Day. John shared a beautiful photo of his family and wrote an emotional message in the caption of the post. John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston passed away in the year 2020.

John Travolta pays emotional tribute to wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day

John Travolta took to Instagram to share few photos of his family and dedicated a small, emotional message to her wife in the caption of the post. In the first photo, John and Kelly can be seen with their children Ella and Benjamin whereas, in the next photo, Jon and Kelly can be seen with their late son Jett who died at the age of 16 in the year 2009. In the caption of his post, he wrote, “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day”. Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love and paid their condolences. One of the users wrote, “She left a gorgeous legacy. You two created a bright future for everyone.” Take a look at some of the comments from John Travolta’s post below.

Travolta’s daughter Ella also took to her Instagram and shared a rare childhood photo of herself with her mother. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world. I miss you and love you very much, but for your smile, warmth and love is ever lasting. Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother’s Day.” Take a look at her post below.

Kelly Preston passed away in July 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Kelly was 57 years old. In a recent interview with Esquire, John Travolta talked about dealing with the grief of losing his wife. He said that grief is personal and finding your own path I what could lead to healing. He added that everyone’s journey is different from each other. John Travolta and Preston were married for almost 29 years.

Promo Image: John Travolta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.