John Travolta Recalls Dancing With Princess Diana In 1985, Calls It A 'fairytale'

Saturday Night Fever fame John Travolta will always be remembered for his dance with Princess Diana. At a 1985 White House state dinner hosted by then-President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan, Diana and Travolta twirled around the dance floor which left everyone stunned. In a recent interview, John Travolta discussed the special day, acknowledging that he hadn't planned to dance with the Princess of Wales.

According to Esquire Mexico, John revealed that he did not think they would ask him to dance with her. The actor added that he had the great privilege and honour of doing so, and thought that there must be a reason for doing this and he better give it his all. That meant to lead the dance well and make sure they had fun which was the easy part. The only complicated task according to John was greeting Diana appropriately and being confident in asking her to dance. However, when asked about the experience, Travolta said it felt like a "fairytale" that he would remember for decades.

Describing the entire moment, he said think of the setting, they were at the White House, it was midnight and the stage was like a dream. He approached her, touched her elbow, invited her to dance. She spins around and gives him that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts her invitation and then they were, dancing together as if it were a "fairytale". He added, "Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday?" He added that he was smart enough to stamp it in his memory as a "very special, magical moment".

During an interview with Dutch television station Één, the actor revealed that Nancy Reagan told him Princess Diana wanted to dance with him and recalled that "it was her wish". He said that at midnight, he had to tap her on her shoulder, and he asked her, "Would you care to dance?" Princess Diana turned around and dipped her head in that Lady Diana way, and they were off for 15 minutes of dancing. Watch glimpses of John Travolta and Princess Diana's dance video below.

Promo Image Source: John Travolta Instagram