John Travolta Recalls Discussing Wife Kelly Preston's Death With His 10-year-old Son

John Travolta, one of the prominent American artists, recently talked about his emotional conversation with his son after his wife, Kelly Preston passed away last year at the age of 57. As the actor recently appeared on the latest episode of Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show series, Hart to Heart, he discussed how he went candid with his 10-year-old son on his wife’s demise and was devastated to know that his son was afraid to lose him too.

John Travolta on discussing his wife’s death with his son

As the actor recently appeared on the popular talk show, he opened up about how he talked to his son about his wife’s death while they were taking a late night stroll in the neighbourhood. He then recalled how his 10-year-old son, Ben explained to him that he was afraid to lose him after his mother passed away. "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'", Travolta said. The actor then replied, “I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'".

Explaining further about how one doesn’t know how long with they live, he added, “Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.".

John Travolta also recalled how he once told his son that he feels “eternally 21” when the latter asked him if he could remember things that took place decades ago. "I said, Yeah. Does 30 years ago seem like a long time?' He said, 'Don't you think you have 30 more years in your life to live?' I said, 'Yeah, I do. I have at least 30 more years.' He said, 'What's wrong with that?'", Travolta stated. "This is a 10-year-old telling me that! It changed my viewpoint.", the actor further added.

