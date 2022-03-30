John Travolta's Son Ben Adopts Dog From Betty White Tribute At Oscars After Curtis' Plea

The Will Smith-Chris Rock spat might have been the most-talked-about incident at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, but there were numerous other notable moments at the premier awards event. Among them was the tribute paid to legendary Television personality Betty White, who passed away late last year, in the 'In Memoriam' section. The Emmy and Grammy award-winner was known for her love for animals, and the work that she had done for their welfare over the years fetched her numerous awards and recognition.

The highlight of the 'In Memoriam' section at the Oscars was Jamie Lee Curtis paying tribute to her on-screen legacy, as well as her love and work for animals. For that, she had appeared on the stage with a rescue dog, urging everyone to adopt such animals.

It did not take too long for that dog to find a home, and the pet's new destination was John Travolta's home. The veteran actor shared that his son had adopted Mac N Cheese.

John Travolta's son adopts dog from Betty White Tribute at Oscars

John Travolta dropped a photo of himself, son Ben and their new family member in the child's arms. The Pulp Fiction star shared that Ben had adopted the dog from last night's Oscars tribute to Betty White. He also extended his gratitude to Jamie Curtis Lee and the shelter home which was taking care of Mac N Cheese till then.

The gesture won praises from Hollywood stars like Sharon Stone.

Jamie Cutis Lee pays tribute to Betty White

Jamie Curtis Lee, as per a report on access Hollywood, got a special dress made from an animal rights activist who designed the dress using sustainable and non-animal materials for the Oscars.

Then when she came up during the In Memoriam section, the actor spoke about Betty White, "She was not only a Golden Girl. She was a legend. She brightened every room she walked win with her smile and to the faces of all who watched her on the screen, day in day out for almost a century."

"She cared so much, not just for her two-legged friends, but animals just like this. So the greatest gift you could gift Betty White is to open your heart and home and adopt a rescue dog like Mac NCheese," she added.

Betty White Challenge

On the first-month death anniversary of Betty White on January 31, netizens had come up with a Betty White Challenge, where they urged all to donate at least $5 to an animal shelter or rescue company.