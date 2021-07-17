John Wick 4: Ian McShane To Return As Winston: Marko Zaror In Talks To Play Reeves' Rival

The fourth instalment in the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick franchise is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. While fans are waiting for the film's updates, the creators of John Wick 4 revealed that veteran actor Ian McShane would reprise his role as Winston in the upcoming film. McShane played Winston in all the previous John Wick films. Fans were already speculating about his return, while Deadline confirmed the news on Thursday, July 15, 2021. On the other hand, Marko Zaror is also in talks to join the cast of the film as Keanu Reeve's adversary.

Ian McShane returns to the cast of John Wick 4

Ian McShane closed the deal with the makers of John Wick 4 on July 15. In a statement, the director of John Wick 4, Chad Stahelski, welcomed Ian Mc Shane as Winston. He said he could not be happier than to welcome the veteran actor to the fourth chapter of this Keanu Reeves' starrer. He further mentioned how McShane is not only an amazing actor, but also an indispensable collaborator in the film who helped in defining John Wick.

Marko Zaror in negotiations to play the role of John Wick 4's villain

As per a report by Deadline, actor Marko Zaror is also in talks to join the cast of John Wick 4. Zaror, if closed the deal, would play the lead villain in this Lionsgate production. Zaror has earlier worked in Dusk Till Dawn: The TV Series and Invincible. Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen. Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson, and Lance Reddick have already joined the cast. Keanu Reeves would reprise his role as John Wick in the upcoming chapter.

When will John Wick 4 come out? Details about John Wick 4 release date

The third chapter of this action-thriller series came out in May 2019. Chad Stahelski returned to helm the upcoming project which started filming in late June 2021. The fourth instalment in the franchise will make its theatrical debut on May 27, 2022. Unlike its previous films, the fourth chapter has only 11 months to finish before it hits the screens. The screenplay of the film is given by Derek Kolstad and Shay Hatten.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.