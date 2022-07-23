'John Wick' Chapter 4 Teaser: Keanu Reeves Is Back In Super-assassin Avatar; Watch

The much-awaited teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally out with Keanu Reeves back in his super-assassin avatar. The forthcoming American neo-noir action thriller film is serving as the direct sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Helmed by Chad Stahelski, who is also one of the producers, the film is bankrolled by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. As per the teaser, the upcoming film will star Keanu Reeves in an action-packed avatar as he will be seen using guns, knives and other weapons against his rivals.

As per a report in Variety, a short footage for John Wick: Chapter 4 was released at the San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd at the event with an all-new look at the beloved action hero, who is back in action yet again.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Teaser out

The teaser of the Keanu Reeves-starrer film was released online on Saturday and it starts with Reeves walking in the middle of the snow, after which he fights with some of his rivals. From swords to bows and arrows, Wick showcases his fighting skills using weapons in the best possible way. The teaser also gives a glimpse of The Matrix Resurrection star struggling to catch his enemy who is driving the car and the former being on the top of it. John Wick 4 will also have a fight scene with Hiroyuki Sanada vs Donnie Yen. A possible first look at Rina Sawayama as ‘Akira’ has also been revealed in the short teaser. Watch it here:

Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick will also return as The Bowery King, Winston, and Charon, respectively.

Netizens say John Wick Chapter 4 will be 'cinematic ecstasy'

Netizens, who have been awaiting the release of the fourth chapter of John Wick, heaped praise on the teaser which is evident from the comments on social media. A netizen tweeted, "really love how the JOHN WICK franchise correctly determined if you slather Keanu Reeves in neon light while he wears a midnight black suit and throws axes at people's skulls between acrobatically shooting them in the face it'll be cinematic ecstasy" another one wrote, "I’m so looking forward to seeing Donnie Yen vs John wick fight in #JohnWick4", check out more reactions here:

really love how the JOHN WICK franchise correctly determined if you slather Keanu Reeves in neon light while he wears a midnight black suit and throws axes at people's skulls between acrobatically shooting them in the face it'll be cinematic ecstasy pic.twitter.com/0mTo7Z7bhe — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) July 23, 2022

I’m so looking forward to see Donnie Yen vs John wick fight in #JohnWick4 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/MHfdoLqdrI — AKKI 🌖💪🏼🔱 Snyder bot (@AkkiZac019) July 23, 2022

when i see any picture of keanu reeves as john wick i lose all motor function and collapse on da spot pic.twitter.com/81zA4iEeOv — aikea-guinea (@keanuscigarette) July 23, 2022