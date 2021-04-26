John Wick Spinoff Series 'The Continental's' Details Revealed By Maker

John Wick franchise starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role has garnered much appreciation over the years. After the success of the three films, the fourth and fifth installments are in the works. Along with them a spin-off show, The Continental is also in development since 2017. Now the makers have shared details about the upcoming television series.

John Wick's spinoff The Continental details out

In an interview with Deadline, Lionsgate TV boss Kevin Beggs revealed details about John Wick's spinoff The Continental. He said that they took a lot of pitches, and then the creative team from this "obscure little show" called Wayne that was on YouTube came to them with their take. The makers were really "blown away" because the pitch solved a bunch of problems and was super exciting. Taking place in the 1970s, it will be about a crumbling New York with a garbage strike that has piled up bags of garbage to the third floor of most brownstones.

He stated that the mafia will be muscling in on that business and explained that it the reason why the main character from The Sopranos is in the sanitation business. Beggs mentioned that there are also other things that are really real as an interesting backdrop to explore the origins of The Continental which is famously within the movie franchise the assassin’s hotel in which you cannot kill anyone on the hotel grounds, but if you step one foot off you’re fair game, and that’s employed to great effect in many of the plots in the movies. Running all of that is Winston, who is played by Ian McShane.

Kevin Beggs asserted that what they are exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel which they have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later. That’s the arena the show will explore. He noted that he won’t give away more than that, but added that Starz really leaned into this take also, and they have been great collaborators. They have approached this first season as three essentially 90-minute events which could be considered as a limited series or a limited event series. The Continental cast and release date are yet to be disclosed.

Promo Image Source: johnwick.de Instagram