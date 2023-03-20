John Wick Star Lance Reddick's Wife Stephanie Remembers Him In Moving Post

Lance Reddick, popular for his roles in John Wick and show The Wire, died of natural causes in Los Angeles aged 60. After the actor's death, his wife Stephanie Reddick took to social media handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late husband. She posted some photos of Lance with a long note. Fans took to the comments section to offer their condolences.

Stephanie posted the photos on Lance's Instagram handle and wrote, "Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game. Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. - Stephanie Reddick."

As soon as Lance's wife made the post, Terry Crews posted a few red heart emojis in the comments section, while Halle Berry wrote, "My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time. Lance was one of the most sincere people I’d ever met. Truly one of a kind ! RIP sweet king." Meanwhile, a netizen wrote, "Condolences to you & your family, Stephanie. Lance was a wonderful soul. RIP."

Hollywood celebs mourn the loss of Lance Reddick

John Wick lead actor Keanu Reeves and franchise director Chad Stahelski recently released a statement to Variety mourning the loss of Lance Reddick and said, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Meanwhile, Ian McShane, who was Lance's co-star in John Wick, said about his death, "Total shock and disbelief. Lance was a wonderful human being and a wonderful colleague. My deepest condolences, peace and love to his wife, Stephanie, and all his family."

Lance's upcoming role is in John Wick: Chapter 4, releasing on March 24.