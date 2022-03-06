Johnny Brown, Best Known For 'Good Times', Passes Away At 84 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Johnny Brown, who earned popularity for his role on the sitcom Good Times, has passed away. The artist, who donned multiple hats, as an actor-comedian and singer, was 84.

The news was announced by his daughter, Sharon Catherine Brown. The cause of death was not known when the news first emerged. Later, it was revealed that he died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Good Times actor Johnny Brown passes away

Johnny Brown collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during a doctor's appointment in Los Angeles to get his pacemaker checked, as per a report on TMZ. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, his daughter Sharon said.

Johnny Brown's death was announced by Sharon on Instagram, where she posted his photo and added that the family was devastated. 'Beyond heartbroken', 'barely able to breathe', 'it's a shock' were then mentioned in the statement.

They requested privacy during the mourning period to 'process the unthinkable' and added that there will be 'more to say' but not at the moment.

She articulated the 'depths of prodfound sadness' by describing him through his relations, 'mom's (June) husband for 61 years', Sharon and John Jr's dad, and the description continued with words like 'older brother to George', 'brother in law to Pat' and 'extended family to Chris, Hihat, Damian and Derell.'

Sharon then added that the unfortunate event was 'too terrible' and it 'will never not be.' She shared that Johnny Brown was 'literally snatched out' of their lives and that it was not 'real' for them yet.

Sharon concluded the statement by calling her father as the 'absolute best' and that they loved him immensely.

Johnny Brown series and movies

Johnny is best known for his role as a building superintendent Nathan Bookman in the sitcom Good Times, which aired for six seasons between 1974 and 1979. He had kickstarted his career as a singer in the late '50s. He then turned to acting with the show Laugh-in in the late '60s.

He then featured in series like Julia, Maude, The Rookies, Lotsa Luck!, The Flip Wilson Show, Rowan, The Jeffersons, Family Matters, Sister, Sister, The Jamie Foxx Show, Archie Bunker’s Place, Moonlighting The Wayans Bros, The Leslie Uggams Show. and Martin from the '70s to the 2000s, among others

On the film front, he starred in A Man Called Adam (1966), The Out-of-Towners (1970), The Wiz (1978), Poitier’s Hanky Panky (1982), Life (1999) and Town & Country (2001).