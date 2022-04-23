Last Updated:

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial: All About Elon Musk's Connection With The Couple

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial: Here's all you need to know about Elon Musk's connection with the couple, who are battling in court now.

Joel Kurian
The trial in the libel suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is one of the controversial ongoing events in the world of entertainment right now. The couple, who was one of the most popular star couples at one point, witnessed a turbulent decline, which started with their divorce and allegations of abuse against each other.

While the accusations of assault have been around for five years, some known and some unknown details surrounding it have emerged in the sensational statements made by their lawyers in the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia from April 11. 

Not just the star couple, there is the likelihood of more well-known names being a part of the trial. Reports are doing the rounds that tech billionaire Elon Musk could also be called on as a witness to testify. Musk is said to be among those also including actors like James Franco,  Ellen Barkin, and Paul Bettany who were likely to be asked to appear.

Elon Musk to be called in as a witness in Amber Heard-Johnny Depp libel trial?

Elon Musk, as per a report on TMZ, will be called in as a witness to testify on behalf of Heard. The Tesla CEO and Heard were reportedly in a relationship for some time after her split from Depp was finalised. 

However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, as per a report on Vanity Fair, had alleged in his lawsuit that Heard and Musk were in a relationship 'no later than a month after their marriage', which was held in February 2015. 'A representative for the entrepreneur had denied the allegations and asserted that they had not started seeing each other until May 2016, and even after that it was 'infrequent.' Their relationship became romantic 'until some time later.' 

Heard also denied the claims, in a statement to BBC in July 2020, that she was in a relationship with Musk. As per reports, Musk and Heard broke up in 2017 after a year of the relationship. They reportedly got together again in 2018 for a few months only.

He also denied a Ménage à Trois involving Heard and Cara Delevingne.

James Franco, Ellen Barkin, and Paul Bettany to be called as witnesses?

Apart from Musk, Heard's The Adderall Diaries co-star James Franco was likely to be called over him allegedly seeing the bruises on her face and expressing shock over it.

Depp's former girlfriend Ellen Barkin could be asked to testify over Heard's claims that he abused her, while Paul Bettany could be asked to testify regarding his texts with Depp, which was presented in one of the hearings. 

