Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Divorce: Depp's Team Positive About Winning Court Case

Johnny Depp's team believes it could get a win in the divorce case against Amber Heard. Back in 2017, Amber Heard had acquired $7 million USD (50.79 lakhs in rupees) and had vowed to donate the sum to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles in cash. On March 17, 2021, it was found that the Aquaman actor had failed to deliver.

A source close to Johnny Depp's team revealed to Page Six that the new information could work in Depp's favour. They said that the judge's perspective of Amber Heard was that she is a "wonderful human being standing up for mankind" as a result of her generosity. They went on to say "she was lying" about the donations.

On March 18, 2021, Johnny Depp's lawyer said that Heard's claim about giving away the money was a "calculated and manipulative lie". A British tabloid, Sun's lawyers have said that Amber Heard did not lie. They added that the actor had already made payments and was still in the process of handing it over.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's numerous cases

Johnny and Amber got married in 2015 after a courtship of almost six years. The two had met on the sets of The Rum Diary. After a marriage that lasted lesser than a year, Amber Heard filed for a divorce and a temporary restraining order against the Edward Scissorhands actor, claiming that she was abused by him while doing drugs and alcohol. She added that Johnny threw a phone at her in a fit of rage which left a bruise on her face.

A police officer handling the case told People that no such crimes were reported. Johnny Depp too denied the accusations and said that Heard was plotting to receive "premature financial resolution by alleging abuse". Soon after that Amber withdrew her restraining order. She also refused to receive a $50,000 per month spousal support request. It was reported that Amber Heard donated her $7 million, which she received from the divorce to charity.

Their divorce was finalized in 2017. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the two were disallowed from making negative comments about their relationship in public. A year after that, Amber Heard opened up about being a survivor of domestic abuse in an extensive note published in the Washington Post, Johnny Depp was not mentioned in the note.

In 2019, Johnny sued Amber Heard for defamation. The suit read that Amber was just trying to gain positive publicity by creating an "elaborate hoax". Heard went on to call out Johnny for multiple cases of domestic abuse and called him a "Monster". She further claimed that she still retained scars on her arms and feet when Depp threw her on a ping-pong table and dragged her through shattered glass.

Recently, in 2020, the Daily Mail released a clip of Amber Heard claiming that she hit Depp. Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were heard in the recording talking to each other about hitting one another. On July 7, 2020, Depp launched a case against the publisher and executive director of Sun for calling him a "wife-beater". Depp ended up losing the case in November 2020. Depp was also asked to resign from the film Fantastic Beasts 3 in which he was supposed to play Grindewald.